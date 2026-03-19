Why Hunting Deer In New York Could Change Forever

Big changes could be coming to deer hunting across New York.

New York State is looking to change how deer hunting works, and even if you’ve never hunted a day in your life, this could affect you.

New York Could Make Major Changes To Deer Hunting Rules

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The New York State DEC says deer populations are growing too fast across much of the state. That might sound harmless, but too many deer can lead to more car crashes, damaged forests, and crop loss.

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To help, New York officials want hunters to hunt more female deer.

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Female deer (called “antlerless deer”) are the main drivers of population growth.

It's pretty simple why. More females equals more babies.

Right now, less than 15 percent of hunters take even one female deer per season. The state wants that number to go up.

DEC Wants To Make It Easier To Hunt Deer In New York

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To help, the DEC wants to make it easier for hunters to get special permits, called Deer Management Permits (DMPs).

The DEC has proposed that hunters could get more permits than before; in some areas, permits would be unlimited; and hunters who already take a female deer could get bonus permits

Hunters Could Share Permits/ Earlier Hunting Season Expansion

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Another big change the DEC wants to make is to allow hunters to transfer as many permits as they want to others.

Right now, there’s a limit. This would remove it completely.

The state also wants to expand an early hunting window in September in more parts of New York.

This gives hunters extra time, before the main season, to reduce deer numbers.

New Rule: “Earn Your Second Buck”

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This is one of the biggest changes. Right now, hunters can take up to two male deer (bucks) per season.

Under the proposal:

You only get one buck at first

If you want a second, you must first hunt a female deer

Why This Matters To All New Yorkers

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Even if you don’t hunt, this impacts everyday life in New York.

Too many deer can lead to more dangerous road accidents, damage to yards, farms, and forests, as well as an increased spread of ticks and disease

State officials say these changes are about keeping deer populations under control and reducing those risks.

No final decisions have been made yet, but if approved, these changes could reshape hunting across New York starting as soon as next season.

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Ranking 50 United States by Deer Population The United States of America is home to one of the world's most impressive, and varied, deer herds. Using data gathered from each state by A-Z-Animals.com, let's count down to the state with the largest population of deer. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

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