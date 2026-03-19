“Mediterranean Chipotle” Finally Expanding To Upstate New York
A popular eatery that's been called a "Mediterranean Chipotle" is finally expanding into Upstate New York.
CAVA, which has also been named America’s favorite healthy chain restaurant, is opening new locations in New York.
Mediterranean Chipotle Expanding In New York State
CAVA is beloved for its healthy Mediterranean-style food.
CAVA has been called the "Mediterranean Chipotle." It offers assembly line service, but with a Mediterranean twist.
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It's praised for having a wider variety of "craveworthy" toppings, bold flavor profiles, and higher-quality ingredients.
Officials say there are over 17.4 billion possible combinations, meaning you can build your own unique meal every time.
Customers rave about the:
- Harissa honey chicken
- Braised lamb
- Spicy lamb meatballs
- Pickled onions
- Salt-brined pickles
- Pita crisps
- Crazy Feta dip (whipped with jalapeños)
- Roasted eggplant dip
- Tzatziki
- Multiple types of hummus
- And much more
Set To Open First Locations Outside of the Lower Hudson Valley, NYC, Long Island
CAVA is currently making its first move into Upstate New York with two locations.
- Victor (Rochester Area): Planned for Victor Crossing at 400-441 Commerce Drive
- New Hartford (Utica Area): Planned for Consumer Square at 4759 Commercial Drive
Opening dates haven't been announced.
If you want CAVA now, below are the current locations in New York State.
Westchester & Hudson Valley
- Yonkers: Cross County Center at 3100 Xavier Drive.
- Rye Brook: Rye Ridge Plaza at 3 Rye Ridge Plaza.
Manhattan/Brooklyn
- Upper East Side: 1535 3rd Avenue.
- Bryant Park: 11 West 42nd Street.
- Hudson Square: 350 Hudson Street.
- Flatiron: 325 Park Avenue South.
- SoHo: 50 Spring Street.
- Financial District: 63 Wall Street.
- Midtown/Broadway: 1385 Broadway.
- Williamsburg: 174 N 4th Street.
- Downtown Brooklyn: 345 Adams Street.
Long Island
- Melville: 880 Walt Whitman Road.
- Westbury: Westbury Plaza at 1256 Old Country Road.
- East Northport: 4097 Jericho Turnpike
The East Northport locations just opened last month.
New Yorkers, including residents in the Mid-Hudson Valley, hope CAVA continues to expand into the region.
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