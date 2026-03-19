Operation Lucky Strike: Huge St. Paddy’s Drug Bust At Hudson Valley Bar

Undercover agents moved in on a crowded Hudson Valley bar to end a months-long drug investigation.

Officials from Dutchess County arrested a man inside a local bar on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Operation Lucky Strike In Red Hook, New York

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The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force called it Operation Lucky Strike. 43-year-old Robert Caroccio of the Village of Red Hook is accused of narcotic and dangerous drug sales in the Red Hook area.

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Police began an investigation after receiving many complaints from residents, business owners, and members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau, Red Hook Police Department, and the New York State Police regarding a narcotic and dangerous drug dealer operating in the Red Hook area.

Police say their investigation led them to identify Caroccio as the alleged drug dealer.

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Undercover Operation Leads To Saint Patrick’s Day Arrest

Undercover Drug Task Force Agents began purchasing narcotics from Caroccio on multiple occasions outside of various restaurants and bars in the Village of Red Hook, officials say.

On Tuesday, Saint Patrick’s Day, Drug Task Force Agents working undercover found Caroccio inside an unnamed Dutchess County bar and took him into custody.

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Officials allege he had multiple bags of cocaine packaged for sale on him at the time. A search warrant found evidence of cocaine sales, 40 caliber Glock magazines, and ammunition, police say.

Caroccio was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, a class B Felony and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a class C felony. Several more charges are pending.

He was arraigned in the Village of Red Hook Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center, formerly known as the Dutchess County Jail.

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