Hudson Valley Firefighter, Educator Killed: Shocking Guilty Plea

A Dutchess County man just admitted to a brutal double murder and now he’s facing decades behind bars.

On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced that 35-year-old Robert Buda Jr. has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, along with a weapons charge.

Double Murder Case Ends With Guilty Plea In Dutchess County

DCSO DCSO loading...

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Robert Buda Jr. pleaded guilty to killing Jo-Ann and Paul Hait back in January at a home in Wappinger. Investigators say he shot both victims multiple times and admitted he had the 9-millimeter handgun illegally.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Paul, 63, worked at IBM and was a volunteer firefighter in the area. Jo-Ann, 65, dedicated over 18 years to the Arlington School District’s Transportation Department.

Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home loading...

The killings happened the night of January 26 at a home on Marlorville Road in the Town of Wappinger. The district attorney called it a senseless crime and praised the victims’ family for their strength.

“Today’s guilty plea ensures that the defendant will be held fully accountable for the brutal and senseless murders of Jo-Ann and Paul Hait. While no courtroom outcome can ever repair the profound loss suffered by their family, I want to recognize their extraordinary strength and resilience throughout this process. Their resolve in the face of unimaginable tragedy has been truly remarkable, and we are grateful for the trust they placed in our office to seek justice on their behalf," Parisi stated.

Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home/ DCSO/Canva Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home/ DCSO/Canva loading...

Buda is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10. Under the plea agreement, he will receive 40 years to life in prison. 20 years to life for each murder charge, served back-to-back, plus 15 years on the weapons charge, served at the same time.

10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State

10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State Within the recesses of New York State's history, ten murders have left an indelible mark. These gruesome tales, originating as far back as the 1800s, continue to haunt the collective consciousness. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

New Laws In New York State In 2026

New Laws In New York State In 2026

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths