Hudson Valley Firefighter, Educator Killed – Shocking New Details

A community is heartbroken after an educator, a firefighter and their dog were found dead inside their home.

On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced a murder indictment.

Murder Indictment In Dutchess County Court

DCSO DCSO loading...

A Dutchess County Grand Jury charged 34-year-old Robert Buda, Jr. with murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, three counts of arson, criminal use of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated cruelty to animals and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Buda is accused of killing Jo-Ann and Paul Hait as well as their dog, by shooting them multiple times with a firearm and then intentionally setting fire to the living room of their home.

Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home loading...

"This is a heartbreaking moment for all who knew Jo-Ann and Paul Hait, and for our community as a whole. Their lives were tragically cut short, and the pain their families are experiencing is immeasurable," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

Dutchess County, New York Couple Killed Inside Home

Paul, 63, worked at IBM and was a volunteer firefighter in the area.

"Paul had a profound love for the history of Wappingers Falls, often walking the neighborhood and village with their beloved dog, Lady Madonna, greeting everyone along the way with a smile, a laugh, and a great story," the couple's obituary states.

Jo-Ann, 65, dedicated over 18 years to the Arlington School District’s Transportation Department.

"However, her most cherished role was being a mother. Her greatest pride and joy were her son, daughter, and granddaughter," the couple's obituary writes about Jo-Ann.

Two Found Dead Inside Town Of Wappinger, New York Home

Google Google loading...

The fatal shootings and fire happened back on Jan. 26 at 78 Marlorville Road, in the Town of Wappinger.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Officials also allege Buda had a 9-millimeter Sig Sauer P354 semi-automatic pistol with the intent to use it unlawfully against the Dutchess County couple.

Buda was sent to jail without bail. He's due back in court next month.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home/ DCSO/Canva Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home/ DCSO/Canva loading...

"As we move forward in the pursuit of justice, we stand with the victims' loved ones, and we stand against the senseless violence that has taken them from us," Parisi stated.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides

Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Keep Reading: