New York Weather Experts Still Tracking Potential Blizzard

A storm forming could bring blizzard conditions to the Hudson Valley this weekend. We've got the latest updates from local weather experts.

On Monday, in the midst of a historic snowstorm, local weather experts dropped shocking news. They were all tracking a huge Nor'easter that could dump more snow on the Hudson Valley.

Forecastors Track Nor'easter

Another Major Nor'Easter Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Meteorologist Ben Noll says forecast models have turned stormier, with several now showing a nor’easter forming near the East Coast that could impact our area.

Hudson Valley Weather also said there was a strong signal for late this week into next.

On Monday, Google's AI-powered weather app, which correctly predicted how much snow I'd get Sunday at my home in Orange County, projected around 9.5 inches of snow for Orange and Ulster counties and more than 10 inches in Dutchess.

Tuesday Update For Another Weekend Snowstorm

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Meteorologists provided some updates Tuesday morning about what's described as an upcoming "blizzard."

If you don't want snow, Ben Noll has some great news. He says the storm is now trending to miss the Hudson Valley.

"Whether or not the Hudson Valley gets hit depends on how close this weekend's blizzard is to the coast," Noll wrote on Facebook. "The general trend over the last day has been toward a storm that forms farther offshore — a greater distance from the Hudson Valley — rather than hugging the coast."

Noll added in an email that there's a "little more clarity in the weekend forecast." But nothing is "set in stone."

"There’s high confidence that a powerful storm, packing blizzard conditions, will form near the East Coast. How close or far that storm is from the coast is less certain," Noll said.

Google Weather, which, as I mentioned above, was predicting a big snowstorm Monday morning, is now predicting no snow for the Hudson Valley!

Still, things can change quickly. As we saw from Monday into Tuesday. So this is something we will continue to monitor.

