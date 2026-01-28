How To Order A Big Mac Quesadilla At McDonald’s In New York

A viral hack is turning McDonald’s Big Macs into handheld quesadillas, and New Yorkers are obsessed. Here’s how to order it if your location will actually make one.

TikTok has done it again.

New Food Craze Turns The Big Mac Into A Quesadilla

A new viral food hack called the Big Mac Quesadilla is taking over social media, and it puts a fast-food twist on one of McDonald’s most famous burgers.

The unofficial item stuffs all the familiar Big Mac flavors into a tortilla, then grills it until crispy on the outside and gooey in the middle.

Fans say it includes seasoned beef, melted cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, and that famous Big Mac sauce, all folded up and toasted golden brown.

The result is a handheld, cheesy version of the classic burger that’s racking up millions of views online.

Not Listed On Menu At McDonald's In New York

It’s not something you’ll see listed on a McDonald’s menu, but some customers claim certain locations will make it if you ask nicely and the ingredients are available.

Others say it depends entirely on the store and who’s working the grill.

Some attempts end in disappointment. But if you are successful, reviews say it's one of the best things they've ever had at McDonald's.

How To Try An Order

Here are the exact steps circulating online for anyone brave enough to try it:

Ask if they have tortillas. Tortillas are typically found at breakfast locations

Order a double cheeseburger with Big Mac sauce on the side. Some recommend asking for extra cheese.

Politely request: "Can you wrap it in a tortilla with the beef, cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, and Big Mac sauce, then grill it like a quesadilla?"

Offer to pay extra if needed.

Be flexible: Some locations may only do a basic version with beef, cheese, and sauce

