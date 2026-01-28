Report: Cancer-Causing Metals Found In Popular Candy Brands In New York

Dozens of popular candy brands sold in New York were flagged in a new investigation for elevated arsenic levels.

The investigation was completed in Florida, but because the candy is sold nationwide, it impacts New Yorkers

Arsenic found in 28 popular candy products

A 2026 investigation by the Florida Department of Health found that 28 out of 46, over 60 percent, popular candy products tested for heavy metals contained elevated levels of arsenic.

First Lady Casey DeSantis ordered the testing as part of her "Healthy Florida First" initiative. It was conducted to evaluate potential health risks from long-term consumption of these products, particularly in children.

Serious Health Risks Possible

Experts note that long-term exposure to arsenic could lead to serious health risks, including cancer in adults and developmental harm in children. Children could face learning disabilities and reduced IQ.

Multiple servings of food with high levels of arsenic can also lead to kidney dysfunction, heart disease, cognitive deficit, diabetes, and cancer, according to researchers.

Candies Found With Arsenic: How Much Is Safe To Eat

Black Forest Gummy Bears – 16 pieces

Laffy Taffy Banana – 4 pieces

Nerds Grape – 96 pieces

Nerds Strawberry – 96 pieces

Nerds Gummy Cluster – 24 pieces

SweeTarts Original – 48 pieces

SweeTarts Rope – 3 rope

Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers – 12 pieces

Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Bar – 1.2 bars

Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Sour Apple – 6 pieces

Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Strawberry – 6 pieces

Twizzlers Strawberry – 4 pieces

Twizzlers Cherry – 8 pieces

Twizzlers Watermelon Pull ‘n’ Peel – 18 pieces

Kit Kat – 2.4 pieces (17 g per piece)

3 Musketeers – 2.4 pieces (5.7 g per piece)

Snickers – 2.4 pieces (9 g per piece)

Original Skittles – 48 pieces

Sour Patch Kids – 36 pieces

Sour Patch Kids Tropical – 18 pieces

Sour Patch Kids Watermelon – 12 pieces

Swedish Fish – 8 pieces

Dots – 12 pieces

Toosie Fruit Chew Lime – 8 pieces

Tootsie Roll – 8 pieces

Tootsie Roll Vanilla – 8 pieces

Smart Sweets Caramel – 1 bag (45 g)

Smart Sweets Sweet Fish – 1 bag (50 g)

Candy With No Arsenic Detected

Organic Black Forest Gummy Bears

Laffy Taffy Cherry

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Whoppers

M&M’s

Twix

Milky Way

Organic Bunny Fruit Flavored Snacks Berry Patch

Smart Sweets Red Twists

UNREAL Dark Chocolate Caramel Peanut Nougat Bar

UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Bar

UNREAL Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Yum Earth Organic Chewys

Yum Earth Choco Yums Chocolate Candies

Yum Earth Organic Giggles

Yum Earth Gummy Bears

Yum Earth Organic Lollipops

National Confectioners Association Calls Florida Study Misguided

NCA Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications Christopher Gindlesperger called the study "misguided" in a prepared statement.

“It will result in confusion among consumers, regulators, and lawmakers. Alternatively, the FDA’s Closer to Zero Initiative was created to reduce dietary exposure to naturally occurring elements (such as arsenic), and is currently working on arsenic action levels for foods consumed by children," he said. "“Florida has chosen sound bites over science – ignoring this science-based program in favor of publishing unsourced materials that amount to little more than a scare tactic. Food safety and product quality remain our highest priorities, and we remain dedicated to being transparent and socially responsible – and we follow the science."

