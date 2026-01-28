Report: Cancer-Causing Metals Found In Popular Candy Brands In New York
Dozens of popular candy brands sold in New York were flagged in a new investigation for elevated arsenic levels.
The investigation was completed in Florida, but because the candy is sold nationwide, it impacts New Yorkers
Arsenic found in 28 popular candy products
A 2026 investigation by the Florida Department of Health found that 28 out of 46, over 60 percent, popular candy products tested for heavy metals contained elevated levels of arsenic.
First Lady Casey DeSantis ordered the testing as part of her "Healthy Florida First" initiative. It was conducted to evaluate potential health risks from long-term consumption of these products, particularly in children.
Serious Health Risks Possible
Experts note that long-term exposure to arsenic could lead to serious health risks, including cancer in adults and developmental harm in children. Children could face learning disabilities and reduced IQ.
Multiple servings of food with high levels of arsenic can also lead to kidney dysfunction, heart disease, cognitive deficit, diabetes, and cancer, according to researchers.
Candies Found With Arsenic: How Much Is Safe To Eat
- Black Forest Gummy Bears – 16 pieces
- Laffy Taffy Banana – 4 pieces
- Nerds Grape – 96 pieces
- Nerds Strawberry – 96 pieces
- Nerds Gummy Cluster – 24 pieces
- SweeTarts Original – 48 pieces
- SweeTarts Rope – 3 rope
- Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers – 12 pieces
- Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Bar – 1.2 bars
- Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Sour Apple – 6 pieces
- Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Strawberry – 6 pieces
- Twizzlers Strawberry – 4 pieces
- Twizzlers Cherry – 8 pieces
- Twizzlers Watermelon Pull ‘n’ Peel – 18 pieces
- Kit Kat – 2.4 pieces (17 g per piece)
- 3 Musketeers – 2.4 pieces (5.7 g per piece)
- Snickers – 2.4 pieces (9 g per piece)
- Original Skittles – 48 pieces
- Sour Patch Kids – 36 pieces
- Sour Patch Kids Tropical – 18 pieces
- Sour Patch Kids Watermelon – 12 pieces
- Swedish Fish – 8 pieces
- Dots – 12 pieces
- Toosie Fruit Chew Lime – 8 pieces
- Tootsie Roll – 8 pieces
- Tootsie Roll Vanilla – 8 pieces
- Smart Sweets Caramel – 1 bag (45 g)
- Smart Sweets Sweet Fish – 1 bag (50 g)
Candy With No Arsenic Detected
- Organic Black Forest Gummy Bears
- Laffy Taffy Cherry
- Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- Whoppers
- M&M’s
- Twix
- Milky Way
- Organic Bunny Fruit Flavored Snacks Berry Patch
- Smart Sweets Red Twists
- UNREAL Dark Chocolate Caramel Peanut Nougat Bar
- UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Bar
- UNREAL Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
- Yum Earth Organic Chewys
- Yum Earth Choco Yums Chocolate Candies
- Yum Earth Organic Giggles
- Yum Earth Gummy Bears
- Yum Earth Organic Lollipops
National Confectioners Association Calls Florida Study Misguided
NCA Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications Christopher Gindlesperger called the study "misguided" in a prepared statement.
“It will result in confusion among consumers, regulators, and lawmakers. Alternatively, the FDA’s Closer to Zero Initiative was created to reduce dietary exposure to naturally occurring elements (such as arsenic), and is currently working on arsenic action levels for foods consumed by children," he said. "“Florida has chosen sound bites over science – ignoring this science-based program in favor of publishing unsourced materials that amount to little more than a scare tactic. Food safety and product quality remain our highest priorities, and we remain dedicated to being transparent and socially responsible – and we follow the science."
