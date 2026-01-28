Big Names Announced For This Beloved Hudson Valley Venue

A beloved venue in the Hudson Valley just dropped its concert lineup, and Hudson Valley fans are buzzing. Big musical acts, huge comedians and many unforgettable shows. Here’s what’s coming this year!

Port Chester, New York, is a village in the Lower Hudson Valley. The Westchester County community is known for its diverse downtown area with many restaurants and a historic waterfront

Capitol Theater Concert Lineup

One of Port Chester's main attractions is the Capitol Theater.

The Capitol Theater is a mid-sized but beloved concert venue just outside of New York City. It still draws big names and has a devoted fan base.

Hudson Valley Post continues to highlight concerts coming in and near the Hudson Valley. Today was share the lineup at the Capitol Theater.

2026 Port Chester Concert Lineup

2026 Summer Concert Lineups Released For Bethel Woods

Jones Beach 2026 Summer Concerts

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

2026 Madison Square Garden Concert Lineup

2026 MetLife Stadium Concert Schedule

The biggest stage deserves the biggest sounds. Discover every concert set to light up MetLife Stadium in 2026, featuring legendary performers, massive tours, and once-in-a-lifetime live experiences. Scroll through the schedule and start planning your next unforgettable night.

