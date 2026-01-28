Big Names Announced For This Beloved Hudson Valley Venue

A beloved venue in the Hudson Valley just dropped its concert lineup, and Hudson Valley fans are buzzing. Big musical acts, huge comedians and many unforgettable shows. Here’s what’s coming this year!

Port Chester, New York, is a village in the Lower Hudson Valley. The Westchester County community is known for its diverse downtown area with many restaurants and a historic waterfront

Capitol Theater Concert Lineup

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

One of Port Chester's main attractions is the Capitol Theater.

The Capitol Theater is a mid-sized but beloved concert venue just outside of New York City. It still draws big names and has a devoted fan base.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Hudson Valley Post continues to highlight concerts coming in and near the Hudson Valley. Today was share the lineup at the Capitol Theater.

Below we have upcoming concerts at Bethel Woods, SPAC, Madison Square Garden, Jones Beach and more.

2026 Port Chester Concert Lineup

2026 Summer Concert Lineups Released For Bethel Woods

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

Jones Beach 2026 Summer Concerts

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

Jones Beach 2026 Summer Concerts

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

Major Acts Set To Take The Stage At Madison Square Garden In New York City

2026 Madison Square Garden Concert Lineup

2026 MetLife Stadium Concert Schedule