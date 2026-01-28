New York Just Made A Huge Move That Could Reshape Newburgh

New York State is pouring millions into what's once been called one of the most dangerous places to live in America.

New York State is giving the City of Newburgh millions of dollars to help build up it's waterfront area.

New York State Sending $10 Million To City Of Newburgh

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office is sending $10 million to the City of Newburgh to help fuel housing production on Liberty Street, strengthen green infrastructure and environmental resiliency, and provide additional funding for Newburgh Landing.

Newburgh officials call Newburgh Landing a "regionally transformative port," which is scheduled to break ground later this year.

Where Money Is Going

Of the $10 million, $6.89 million is through the New York State Pro-Housing Supply Fund to support infrastructure upgrades that will help with the construction of three separate mixed-income, mixed-use housing developments.

The plan is to create over 200 new homes along the Liberty Street corridor.

The investment will modernize water, sewer, and roadway infrastructure throughout the corridor, as the City continues to pair smart growth initiatives with environmental responsibility and resiliency, officials say.

“Newburgh is on the rise because we are building our City back so that it works for everyone – where progress is shared and possibilities are limitless," Mayor Torrance Harvey stated.

The City of Newburgh is also receiving $2 million to advance Newburgh Landing, its deep-water port on the Hudson River.

"Once redeveloped, Newburgh Landing will support maritime commerce, tourism, recreation, and future passenger service - reclaiming the waterfront as a shared economic asset and restoring Newburgh’s role as the most important waterfront gateway between New York City and Albany," City of Newburgh officials stated in a press release.

Another $2 million will go towards towards construction of a mixed-use housing development next to Washington’s Headquarters, which will activate a vacant parcel of land for the first time in over fifty years and deliver 145 units of housing and 10,000 square feet of commercial space into the heart of Liberty Street.

"We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued support of our work to spur housing production, upgrade our infrastructure for future growth, and reclaim our waterfront as an engine for jobs and regional connectivity,” Harvey added.

