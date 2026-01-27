New York Goes Big On Nuclear With Grid-Shaking Plan

New York’s energy future may include a lot more nuclear power.

In her January 2026 State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled what she’s calling a “Nuclear Reliability Backbone."

Governor Hochul Goes All-In On Nuclear Power In Major New York Energy Push

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hochul announced a sweeping plan designed to dramatically expand nuclear energy across the state and stabilize the electric grid as New York phases out fossil fuels.

Hochul wants to add 4 gigawatts of new nuclear generating capacity, on top of a previously announced 1-gigawatt project from 2025.

When combined with the state’s existing 3.4 gigawatts of operating nuclear power, the governor says New York would have a total nuclear foundation of 8.4 gigawatts supporting renewable energy like wind and solar.

Goal Of Nuclear Power

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The goal is to keep electricity carbon-free while ensuring the grid stays reliable as demand surges.

In December 2025, Hochul announced a partnership with Ontario Power Generation to collaborate on advanced nuclear technology and Small Modular Reactors. She has also directed the New York Power Authority to begin developing a new zero-emission advanced nuclear facility, with a focus on potential sites in Upstate New York.

New Frameworks

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New York State's Public Service Commission has been tasked with creating new market frameworks to make those projects financially viable.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

This month, New York State approved extending subsidies to keep existing upstate nuclear plants running through 2049.

That's a move Hochul says is critical to maintaining clean power during the energy transition.

Officials believe this will create thousands of high-tech jobs, strengthen grid reliability, and help New York meet its aggressive climate goals.

Critics have raised concerns about the long-term cost to ratepayers, potential electricity price increases, and environmental questions surrounding new nuclear construction and decades-long subsidy commitments.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

How much destruction would a nuclear bomb have on the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, or New York City? An expert let us know.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

Hometowns Most At Risk Of Nuclear War

15 Cities Most Likely Targeted During a Nuclear Attack Nothing to worry about, but experts say these U.S. cities would be most likely to be attacked if America was the victim of a nuclear attack. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

Vladimir Putin's U.S. Nuclear Targets Uncovered