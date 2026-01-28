Weather Experts Break Down Weekend Blizzard In Hudson Valley

Another possible weekend winter storm is getting the attention of Hudson Valley residents.

Hudson Valley Weather reports that the Hudson Valley is still in a wait-and-see mode.

Weekend Snowstorm Buzz: What Hudson Valley Weather Is Saying Right Now

On Monday, there were reports that the Hudson Valley could be in the path of a blizzard. Weather apps predicted 7 to 14 inches for the region.

By Tuesday, the chance of the storm missing the region increased. As of this writing, my Google Weather app says no snow.

Hudson Valley Weather is reporting a 40 percent chance of the Hudson Valley seeing a big storm and a 60 percent chance of light to moderate impacts.

Hudson Valley Weather explained why they haven’t been posting nonstop as they did ahead of the last major storm, because they don't like to hype things unless the signs are really strong.

What’s Going On

Hudson Valley Weather agrees there's still potential for a major storm, but right now, it’s still a guessing game. They explained there are two large weather systems, one far to the west and another near Canada, that will likely help create a storm along the East Coast this weekend.

What's unclear is where the storm ends up. The track of the storm is everything. A small shift east or west could mean the difference between heavy snow in the Hudson Valley or mostly missing us.

Three Possible Outcomes

Hudson Valley Weather laid out three basic ideas:

Scenario One:

Everything lines up just right, the storm hugs the coast, and the Hudson Valley gets hit hard. This is the outcome behind many of the dramatic maps floating around online.

Scenario Two:

The storm forms and strengthens, but slides farther out to sea. That would focus the worst conditions south and east of us, hitting places like the Carolinas, parts of the Mid-Atlantic, and maybe Long Island or coastal New England, with limited effects here.

Scenario Three:

Something in between. A closer pass that could bring noticeable snow along major travel routes, but not a historic event.

Why Forecasts Are All Over The Place

Hudson Valley Weather also looked at groups of forecast runs that show dozens of possible storm tracks at once. Some of those tracks would bring snow here. Others barely clip the coast.

For now, we wait and see what this storm will bring.

