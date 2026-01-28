Hudson Valley Could Escape Or Get Buried By Weekend Nor’easter

A major Nor’easter is brewing off the East Coast, but will the Hudson Valley see snow or just a glancing blow? Meteorologists break down the weekend storm scenarios.

On Monday, Ben Noll warned that a Nor'easter had its eyes on the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, he labeled the storm a "blizzard" but said the storm may miss the Hudson Valley.

Weather apps went from predicting up to 13 inches of snow to 0 inches. Wednesday morning, Noll provided an update.

Is This Storm A Hit Or Near Miss?

Noll now says a direct hit is unlikely. But a glancing blow or near miss seems just as likely as anything else.

"I don’t think a direct hit from the storm is particularly likely in the Hudson Valley this weekend. (famous last words). But a glancing blow or a near miss still seem about equally likely to me," Noll wrote on Facebook.

Noll describes it as two cars merging onto a highway. Will it zip together perfectly, or will it be a slower, messier join?

How the storm’s pieces merge along the jet stream will determine what we see Sunday.

Noll's Current Breakdown

Noll is watching three scenarios.

Scenario 1 (45% chance):

A miss to the east.

The storm stays far enough offshore that the Hudson Valley might not see a single flake.

Scenario 2 (45% chance):

A glancing blow.

The storm’s western edge could skim the region, dropping a few fluffy inches of snow.

Scenario 3 (10% chance):

A direct hit.

Everything would need to line up perfectly for a big snow day.

It’s unlikely, but possible.

