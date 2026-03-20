What You Need To Know Now About New York’s Gas Stove Ban

The fight over gas stoves is returning in New York.

It's now becoming a major issue in the race for governor in New York State.

New York Governor Race Heats Up Over Gas Appliance Ban Fight

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Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman is going after Governor Kathy Hochul, claiming her push to phase out natural gas could hit families where it hurts most, their wallets.

"Kathy Hochul’s plan to ban gas appliances and phase out fossil fuel heating will drive your utility bills even HIGHER," Blakeman wrote on Facebook. "Families are struggling with heating costs, yet Hochul is forcing policies we can’t afford. It’s time for a new Governor that will bring costs down, not increase them."

Blakeman points to the state’s long-term plan to move away from fossil fuels, which includes banning natural gas hookups in new construction and eventually phasing out gas appliances.

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New York began restricting gas in certain new buildings starting in 2025, with more changes expected in the coming years.

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In 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul discussed a plan to phase out fossil fuel heating equipment.

New York May Ban Gas Stoves

The 2023 law would require all new homes and buildings under seven stories to be all-electric by 2026 and taller buildings by 2029.

Blakeman says the plan isn’t sitting well with voters. He’s citing a recent Siena poll showing about 60% of New Yorkers oppose banning gas appliances.

Supporters of the state’s plan, however, say the transition is necessary to reduce emissions and modernize energy systems, even if it comes with short-term challenges.

Here are more things New York has either banned or made illegal in recent years.

Five Things Banned or Illegal in New York These are five things that New York has either banned or made illegal in the state in the last five years. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

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LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New York using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Gallery Credit: Stacker

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