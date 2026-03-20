Fallen Tree In New York Kills Hudson Valley Dad, Teacher

A Hudson Valley father and educator is dead after crashing into a tree.

A heartbreaking crash in Westchester County has claimed the life of a father from Putnam County.

Hudson Valley Dad Killed In Route 9A Crash After Swerving To Avoid Tree

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According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, 36-year-old Brian Appelbergh, from Carmel, was killed Monday morning in a crash on Route 9A in the Hawthorne section of Mount Pleasant.

Investigators say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m., right as many drivers were heading to work.

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Police say a tree fell into the southbound lanes, partially blocking the road near the Route 117 entrance ramp.

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Authorities say Appelbergh tried to avoid the debris, swerved, and lost control. He then crashed into another tree along the shoulder.

Heavy fog and low visibility may have played a role in the crash.

A driver behind him called 911 just minutes later. First responders arrived quickly, but Appelbergh was found unresponsive at the scene.

Emergency crews performed CPR before rushing him to Westchester Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Brian dedicated himself to two noble callings throughout his life. He began his career as a gifted teacher, possessing a rare and profound ability to connect with his students through wisdom and kindness. He later transitioned into the electrical trade, where he was respected for his meticulous work and unwavering reliability," his obituary states.

Appelbergh leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

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A fundraiser has since been set up to support the family as they deal with the sudden tragedy.

As of this writing, nearly $75,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

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