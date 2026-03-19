These New York Hometowns Have 0% Unemployment Rates
When it comes to unemployment rates, some hometowns in New York State are much better than others.
Based on new census data, Hudson Valley Post has learned the places in New York State with the highest and lowest unemployment rates.
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The differences are shocking. In several hometowns, the unemployment rate is 15 percent or higher. One hometown has an unemployment rate of over 21 percent!
These New York Hometowns Report 0 Percent Unemployment Rates
On the other hand, 15 hometowns are reporting a 0 percent unemployment rate.
These New York Hometowns Report 0 Percent Unemployment Rates
Places In New York With The Highest Unemployment Rates
Hudson Valley Post previously looked into the places in New York with the highest unemployment rates. See the full list below.
The 15 New York State Towns Where It Is Hardest To Find Work
All of these numbers come straight from new census estimates released in January.
Between 2020 and 2024, the statewide unemployment rate sat at 6.4%. But 51 cities and towns across New York posted unemployment rates of 10% or higher during that same stretch, according to data covering 998 municipalities statewide.
CLICK HERE to see the remaining hometowns in New York State with an unemployment rate of 11 percent or higher.
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