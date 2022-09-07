‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person."
Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
Saugerties, New York Man Wanted in Bergan County, New Jersey
A field interview was conducted with Rega on Lamb Avenue, which included a file check. During the file check, the Saugerties Police Department learned Rega was a wanted person out of Bergan County, New Jersey, officials say.
Rega was taken into custody at the scene as a Fugitive from Justice.
Man Wanted In New Jersey Found With Drugs In Ulster County, New York, Police Say
Officers later found Rega to be in possession of several controlled substances, police say. The alleged drugs were found by officers during a pat-down and a search of Rega's backpack, according to the Saugerties Police Department.
Rega was then charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Rega was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, at which time Rega was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail, awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.