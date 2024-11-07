Study Blasts These New York Places As Worst Places To Live In US
Do you live in one of the worst places to live in New York? Or one of the worst-run cities in the United States?
WalletHub recently told Hudson Valley Post about its research that determined the "best" and "worst" run cities in America.
These 5 New York Hometowns Among 'Worst Run' In America
No place in the Empire State was considered one of the the "best" run cities. Actually, five New York hometowns are among the worst run, according to Wallethub.
These 5 New York Hometowns Among Worst Run In America
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
To come up with the list, the website looked into many factors like financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, infrastructure, pollution average life expectancy, violent crime rate and quality of roads.
11 Worst Places To Live In New York State And Upstate New York
WalletHub also reached out to Hudson Valley Post after releasing its findings for the best and worst small cities to live in.
We looked at the list to figure out the 11 "worst" places to live in New York State.
11 Worst Places To Live In New York State
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
WalletHub looked into a number of factors including affordability, education health and quality of life to come up with it's rankings.
Two places from the Hudson Valley are among the worst the five worst places to live in New York, and one area is the worst place to live in New York.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
10 Worst Small Cities To Live In Upstate New York
Study Names 2023's Ten Worst 'Small Cities' in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl
The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State
Keep Reading: