These States Are Taking The Most People From New York

New York State lost over 121,000 residents. A new report reveals where they’re all heading and why they left.

The latest census data showed that 121,000 New Yorkers left the Empire State in 2024.

Where Are New Yorkers Moving To?

Moving van with cardboard box and chairs by house Purestock/ThinkStock loading...

According to United Vans, in terms of moving out, New York State ranked third on the list of states with the most people leaving in 2024.

Top Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Fleeing

The study found the top reasons people left New York State were:

Family: 25.9%

Retirement: 20.8%

Job: 15.7%

Lifestyle: 12.4%

Cost: 7.5%

Health: 3.2%

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

Based on census data, these are the top 5 states New Yorkers are moving to

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To According to the U.S. Census Bureau, thousands of New York residents are packing up and leaving to reside in these 5 states. Gallery Credit: Canva

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Six Top Reasons Why Empire State Residents Are Leaving

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

New Yorkers Leaving For Florida The Most

gguy44 gguy44 loading...

Florida continues to be the state that New Yorkers move to the most. That's mostly because of the warm weather, cost of living, and no state income tax.

However, Hudson Valley Post just learned that a predator in Florida can completely absorb the skin of its prey.

Canva Canva loading...

New York's Population Actually Grew

What's interesting is that despite around 121,000 New Yorkers leaving the Empire State, New York's overall population actually grew in 2024 by 129,881.

Where are they coming from?

These States Are Sending The Most People To New York State

Many people from Florida and Texas recently moved to New York, but those aren't even in the top 3 of states sending the most residents to New York

Below are the states sending the most residents to New York

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State These five places from New York State are among the 22 most dangerous cities in the Northeast.