State of Emergencies And Travel Bans Declared In New York State

Days after Thanksgiving many parts of New York State are under a State of Emergency with travel bans issued.

On Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the lake effect snow.

Snow Totals of Four Feet in Western New York and Five Feet in North Country Expected

NYSP NYSP loading...

Massive amounts of snow is impacting communities in the Western New York and North Country Regions.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Around four feet of snow in Western New York and five feet of snow in the North Country are expected when snow finally stops falling.

"Lake effect snow is ongoing across southwestern-central Lewis, northern Lewis, western Chautauqua, Jefferson and southern Erie Counties and will continue through Monday," Hochul's office stated. "These regions should expect snowfall rates of one to two and three to four inches per hour in the most intense snow bands.

NYSP NYSP loading...

According to Hochul's office, additional snow totals of one to two feet are possible in Western New York and an additional two to three feet are possible in the North Country.

State of Emergency Declared Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Wyoming and Contiguous Counties

A State of Emergency is in effect for for Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Wyoming and Contiguous counties.

Canva Canva loading...

An additional state of emergency was declared by Erie County and the towns of Brant and Evans.

Lake effect snow will begin to enter Central New York and parts of the Mohawk Valley Regions today and Monday. Between four to ten inches of snow is forecast for Central New York and three to five inches in the Mohawk Valley Regions with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

“As New Yorkers face the ongoing impacts of lake effect snow, first responders are working around the clock to ensure the safety of our communities,” Governor Hochul said. "We are doing everything we can to clear roads, assess damage and provide state and local partners with the resources they need.”

Travel Bans In Effect

NYSP NYSP loading...

According to AAA, Monday, Dec. 2 is one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel days. If you are planning to drive you need to know that Gov. Hochul announced the following travel bans "until further notice."

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Commercial Vehicle Ban in Effect on the New York State Thruway Until Further Notice Between Exit 46 (Rochester-Corning- I-390-) and the Pennsylvania State Line in Both Directions

Ban on Empty and Tandem Commercial Vehicles in Effect on I-86 From Pennsylvania State Line to I-390 and on State Route 219 From the Pennsylvania State Line to I-90

Massive Thanksgiving Snow Storm Buries Parts of New York

Massive Thanksgiving Snow Storm Buries Parts of New York Western and Upstate New York were buried in a massive Thanksgiving storm. Roads were closed and cars were stranded. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Keep Reading:

The Top 10 Most Valued Workers in New York

The Top 10 Most Valued Workers in New York Careerminds polled thousands of New Yorkers on the professions they value most. Let's celebrate those who made the top 10! Gallery Credit: Megan

Top Reasons Police Officers Issue Tickets to New Yorkers