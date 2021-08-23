You can spend the night on a farm at the site of Woodstock.

Spend The Night in New York at the Site of Historic Woodstock

Remembering Woodstock '94 in Pictures A collection of 35mm photographs taken at the Woodstock '94 concert shows what it was like to be in the crowd and backstage at this historic Hudson Valley event.

Woodstock '94 took place at Winston Farm in Saugerties to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival in Bethel in 1969.

Recently a man and two of his friends purchased the property and if somebody wants to actually stay at the Woodstock '94 site there’s an Airbnb.

The Airbnb is called The Red House at Winston Farm.

"This Beautiful farm house is fully restored with a few changes like the open kitchen and living room concept and each room has a custom-made bed that you will fall in love with," the Airbnb listing states.

The home can accommodate eight guests. It comes equipped with four bedrooms, nine beds and two bathrooms and is on 800 acres.

The house is Woodstock' 94 theme.

"The house has a Woodstock 94 theme with memorabilia and photos of the concert, Make a picnic out in the field where you may have camped back in the Woodstock 94 festival, this time you have an awesome place to sleep," the listing added.

Over 500,000 people are estimated to have attended Woodstock '94 the weather was hot and a Saturday storm turned much of the field into mud.

"Come relax on this Fully Restored farm house on 800+ acres to roam and explore the beauty of this historic land with hiking trails, hidden lakes, and fields you can (remember) the days you camped at the Woodstock 94 festival," the listing states.

The property was the former engineer of the Ashokan reservoir who built a few dams on the property that you can explore.

Shops and some of the best restaurants in the Hudson Valley are nearby, according to the listing.

The Airbnb costs $975 per night. CLICK HERE to check availability.

Check out more photos of the listing below as well as rare photos from the historic concert.

