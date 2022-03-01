Did Friday's "crazy" snowstorm live up to the hype? We've got snow totals for the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York.

As weather experts tracked Friday's storm many had different snow predictions.

Hudson Valley Weather predicted 3 to 8 inches of snow for the Mid Hudson Valley, 5 to 10 inches for the Catskills and Upper Hudson Valley, and 2 to 6 inches for the Lower Hudson Valley.

Metoroglist Ben Noll went with 9 to 12 inches of snow in northern Ulster and northern Dutchess; 6 to 9 inches near and north of I-84; and 3-6 inches south of I-84.

The Weather Channel had the highest snowfall predictions.

Massive Blizzard Hits New England Getty Images loading...

Below are the final snowfall predictions from the Weather Channel. We have exact totals below, to see who was closet.

Who got the closest? Below are snow totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow Totals For Hudson Valley & Other Parts of New York State For Friday's Storm

