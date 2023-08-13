‘Bye B!tches'; Why is Snooki Closing Her Beacon Shop?

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has announced that she's shutting down her Hudson Valley shop and headed to a place that appears to be more her speed.

In 2020 the Jersey Shore star sent shockwaves through the Hudson Valley when she announced that she was opening up Snooki Shop on Main Street in Beacon. The store was Snooki's second location. Her first boutique opened up just two years prior in the New Jersey borough of Madison and was an instant hit, inspiring her to expand into her the Hudson Valley where she grew up.

Snooki told us at the time that she was excited to bring her business back home where she would remain very "hands-on." Even during the pandemic, Snooki was true to her word, personally hosting several VIP events and inviting customers to sip wine and shop with her at special ticketed events.

Snooki has now decided to close down the Beacon location ahead of opening a new store on Long Island. It's unclear why she didn't decide to keep the Beacon store too, but the city has certainly changed after New York City residents began moving permanently to the area during the pandemic. Now with more of a hipster Brooklyn vibe, Beacon may not be the best market for leopard print leggings and fuzzy pink slippers.

Despite what you think about Snooki's television persona, the Marlboro, NY-raised entrepreneur has positively impacted the area and taken criticism with a great sense of humor. When word spread that she would be moving to Beacon, some local residents attempted to troll her online, but her hilarious comebacks won most of them over.

The announcement posted on Snooki's official Instagram account says that the store will be moving to Long Island.

WE ARE MOVING! My Beacon, NY location is moving to LONG ISLAND! Thanks so much to Beacon for having us and everyone being amazing!

While Beacon will miss having Snooki around, perhaps moving to a place where women still tease their hair a mile high, wear slippers to the diner and sip cocktails from their leopard print Yeti mugs is a better business decision for the Snooki Shop.

If you still want to visit the store before it shuts down, the Beacon location on Main Street is having a moving sale with 45% off the entire store.

