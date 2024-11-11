Should New York Residents Worry About “Snowicane?”

A hurricane and a snowstorm combined may impact New York, according to reports.

Reports trending online say a "snowicane" might be "headed to New York." We looked into the reports and learned what exactly a "snowicane" is.

What's A "Snowicane"

Canva Canva loading...

A snowicane is when a hurricane moves into an area with cold enough air to produce snow.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

According to Florida meteorologist Ric Kearbey, the first known snowicane happened in 1804 in New England. Snow totals up to 48 inches were measured in parts of Vermont.

Hurricane Sandy is the most "infamous" hurricane turned snowicane. Two to three feet of snow was dumped around the Appalachian Mountains during Hurricane Sandy.

In 2020, Hurricane Zeta produced several inches of snow from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

"It is uncommon for a hurricane to produce snow," Kearbey states.

Snowicane For New York?

Canva Canva loading...

Northeast meteorologist Mark Margavage some weather models show a "snowicane" developing in "mid-November."

"Today's 12z GFS now sees a snowicane developing in mid-November," Margavage tweeted." It would be an interesting way to break a dry spell."

Margavage added the "Canadian model" also shows a chance of a snowicane," but Margavage says it's "probably just fantasy."

Mark's most recent tweet, posted Sunday afternoon, says the GFS model still shows "a Snowicane in the long range" but he still doesn't "believe it."

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"The GFS keeps trying to cook up a Snowicane in the long range…," Margavage tweeted." Do I believe it? No. But it is nice to look at, if only until it vanishes on the next run."

May Be Too Warm, Dry In New York

As of now, the chances of a snowicane in New York appear slim.

NWS NWS loading...

The National Weather Service's temperature outlook until Nov. 24 is calling for "above" average temperatures for New York the northeast.

The chance of rain isn't above 5% until Monday, Nov. 18.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

Keep Reading: