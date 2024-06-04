A report obtained by Hudson Valley Post shows a popular supermarket in the region may close in the very near future.

Earlier this week, we learned Stop & Shop plans to close a number of underperforming stores across the Northeast.

Stop & Shop Closing Many Locations

Stop & Shop operates around 400 stores, including around 100 in New York State. Dozens of locations are found in the Hudson Valley and Long Island.

It remains unclear what stores will close, or when.

ShopRite In Ulster County, New York May Close Sooner Than Planned

Last year, we learned ShopRite in Ellenville, New York was going to close for good by October 2024.

At the time, we were told the supermarket might close earlier. While a date wasn't announced a staff member told Hudson Valley Post the store located at 1 Shoprite Blvd in Ellenville, may close in October, or during the summer of 2024.

A new WARN notice gives us a clue as to when the store may close, and it's earlier than originally reported.

ShopRite Ellenville Laying Off Over 60

The WARN notice, released on Monday, reports that 61 ShopRite of Ellenville employees will be out of work by August 31, 2024.

The WARN notice states that August 31, 2024, is the "closure date" because of the "expiration of (the) lease."

ShopRite of Ellenville has yet to confirm an exact closure date. Hudson Valley Post hasn't heard back from company officials, as of this writing. We will update if any new information is confirmed.

In late 2023, Hudson Valley Post announced countless Upstate New York residents will have to find a new supermarket due to many closings.

Below are the locations of the stores that are closed and how many employees it impacts.

