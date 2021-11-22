Shootings Near Hudson Valley School Bus Injures 4 New York Teens

Residents injured in shootings have increased nearly 75 percent in one Hudson Valley community.

On Wednesday, four teens were shot in the City of Newburgh. The crime scene spanned several blocks and required a multi-agency

response.

Over the weekend police released many shocking details about the shootings. All victims are City of Newburgh residents, who attend the Newburgh School District. All victims are 16-18 years of age.

Three victims have been discharged from the hospital. One remains hospitalized in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified, as of yet. All suspects are believed to be younger and tied to the City of Newburgh, police say.

At least four different handguns were discharged, police say. 17 shell casings recovered from multiple scenes and include calibers of 9MM, .45, and .22.

As officers were responding to the initial calls for shots fired, one man armed with a firearm appears to wait for the first officer on-scene to get closer to his position and fires three rounds in the air towards the officer's direction.

This occurred steps away from a school bus dropping off elementary students, police say.

“Every act of violence is troubling, but this case is especially disturbing from the amount of youth involved to the amount of guns fired in broad daylight and towards responding police, as children were walking home with their parents. I feel as though we adverted a real tragedy from occurring and are fortunate there were no innocent bystanders nor officers struck by gunfire. This intentional and violent behavior will not be tolerated in our community," Police Commissioner Jose A. Gomerez said.

The City of Newburgh has begun to experience an increase in violent crime, police say. Violent crime has increased by 19 percent compared to last year with what police call bullet to body shootings showing an increase of 72 percent.

To address these new issues, the City of Newburgh Police Department is renewing efforts in Hot Spot Policing with emphasis on group members in high gun violence areas.

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., City of Newburgh Police received a ShotSpotter notification for the area of William Street and Carson Avenue.

As officers were responding they were directed to the area of 98 William Street where three gunshot victims were located. Two victims had sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and one male had sustained two gunshot wounds to his stomach, police say.

Police were notified of a fourth gunshot victim at the hospital. This victim also a male sustained gunshot wounds to his legs.

If you have any information regarding the recent shooting, other cases of gun violence, or information regarding illegal gun possession please contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845) 561-3131.

