Shooting Sparks Panic Near Beloved Hudson Valley Waterfront

Gunshots rang out near one of the Hudson Valley's most beautiful and popular waterfront spots. Here’s what we know so far about the violence that unfolded early Saturday morning.

A shooting outside the beautiful Newburgh waterfront remains under investigation.

1 Person Shot At Waterfront in City Of Newburgh

Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

An investigation is still underway following a shooting outside bars and restaurants in Newburgh.

A quiet and beautiful Friday night on the Newburgh waterfront turned into a scary early Saturday morning. According to police, gunfire erupted early Saturday on Front Street on the Newburgh waterfront.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

City of Newburgh police responded to the historic Newburgh waterfront around 2:25 a.m., regarding a ShotSpotter alert on Front Street. An exact location wasn't released, but it's believed the shooting happened near the dock area.

One Person Injured

Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

247 NewsSource tells Hudson Valley Post that an unnamed person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone who has information on this incident is being urged to call the police immediately.

You can all the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7405. All calls can remain confidential.

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New York. Gallery Credit: Stacker

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities.