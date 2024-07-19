Shocking New Details: New York Baby Dies In 100-Degree Parked Car

A GoFundMe was started for the mother of the 2-year-old who died in a parked car in the Hudson Valley. The fundraiser also alleges a crime "cover-up."

On Wednesday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a child from Sullivan County who was pronounced dead after being left in a hot car.

Child Dies After Being Left In Hot Car In Sullivan County, New York

Justice and Memorial for Baby Antonio From Sullivan County, New York

The child was later identified as Antonio, but his maternal aunt who started a GoFundMe.

At the time of his death, Antonio was in the care of the Sullivan County DSS and CPS Foster Care system, according to the boy's aunt, Chante Ware.

"Shanell, who is his mother and my younger sister, is not mentally capable of speaking for herself," Ware states in the GoFundMe. "She has yet to see her baby boy. We have been stonewalled by every agency we have reached out to - DCF, CPS, and DSS. They are trying to rush and bury my nephew, and we feel they are trying to cover up a crime."

What Money Will Go Towards

Money raised in the GoFundMe will help the family bury Antonio, and help out his surviving family, according to the GoFundMe. Ware details more below:

"Furthermore, we are trying as a family to set up a proper burial and memorial for him. We are also trying as a family to gain custody of my other nephew trapped in the system and also to get my sister out of Sullivan county so we can get her the proper housing and needs to gain custody of her son back," Ware added. "The smallest amount would help. The family just wants justice for Antonio and also to make sure he is properly buried and remembered."

