Shocking: Is This Really The Most Difficult Town In New York To Pronounce?

The Hudson Valley and New York State are full of hometowns that nonresidents struggle to pronounce. But is this really the hardest town name to say correctly?

Readers's Digest which calls itself "a trusted friend in a complicated world," released a list of "The Most Difficult-to-Pronounce Town in Every Single State."

"The English language is tricky enough without all those U.S. town and city names that aren't even derived from English," Reader's Digest States.

I'll be honest, I was shocked by the selection for New York State.

Schenectady, New York Is The Empire State's Most Difficult-to-Pronounce Town

Google Google loading...

Reader's Digest believes Schenectady is the most difficult town name to pronounce in New York State. While this may surprise you, the website says Schenectady (skuh-nek-tuh-dee) was chosen for "selfish reasons."

Schenectady was selected because a Reader's Digest "word nerd" loves the film, Synecdoche, New York. The movie is a play in Schenectady, New York, where most of the film takes place.

Also, "that same word nerd’s dad" went to Niskayuna (Niss-kee-YOU-nuh) High School in Schenectady County, New York.

Canva Canva loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

What Should Have Been Chosen

New York State residents know there are MANY mispronounced hometowns in the Empire State and the Hudson Valley.

A name that is often mispronounced is Coxsackie in Greene County, which the New York Times highlighted.

Despite the Coxsackievirus having the same spelling (for the Coxsackie part), the Upstate New York town is pronounced "cook-Sah-Kie."

New York Times Highlights Coxsackie In Greene County, New York

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Longtime residents and newcomers are helping transform the Greene County town, the New York Times reports.

Hudson Valley Towns Many Struggle To Pronounce

My coworkers recently highlighted several Hudson Valley towns "Only Hudson Valley Residents Know How to Pronounce"

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Some of those towns include:

Accord, New York

Welcome to ACK-ord! Google Welcome to ACK-ord! Google loading...

Milan, New York

Wawayanda, New York

Delhi, New York

Poughquag, New York

Google Google loading...

Kerhonkson, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York

Rondout, New York

Below is the list of the "10 Of The Most Mispronounced Towns In New York State."

10 Of The Most Mispronounced Towns In New York State These towns are truly a round of verbal acrobatics. Check out 10 of the most difficult to pronounce towns in New York state. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye via Canva Image

Keep Reading:

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.