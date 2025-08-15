Massive Search For Missing Elderly Woman In Upstate New York

An elderly woman with dementia vanished into the Upstate New York, sparking a massive multi-agency search. Here’s how it ended.

This week, the New York State DEC shared news about finding a missing 79-year-old with dementia.

79-Year-Old With Dementia Goes Missing In Upstate New York Forest

NYSP NYSP loading...

On Aug. 6, around 7:45 p.m., New York State Police asked the DEC for help in its search for a missing 79-year-old with dementia.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New York State Police identified the missing person as 79-year-old Geraldine Hay of Rainbow Lake, New York, who left her home on foot.

"Geraldine is non-verbal and has dementia," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Eight rangers collaborated with New York State Police, utilizing drones, a bloodhound, and local fire departments, but the overnight search yielded negative results.

Wilderness Search in Town of Brighton, Franklin County, New York

DEC DEC loading...

The next day, 21 DEC forest rangers, nine fire departments, five New York State Police units, New York State Police Aviation, six members of Search and Rescue of the Northern Adirondacks, and DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement joined the efforts.

By 11 a.m., Forest Ranger Nahor found the missing 79-year-old. The DEC reports the unnamed 79-year-old was in good physical health with just a few "minor scrapes."

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young