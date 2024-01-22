Health Alert Issued For Food Sold At New York Costco, Sam’s Club

Many people are getting sick from food sold at Costco and Sam's Club across New York State.

Cases of salmonella infections nationwide connected to charcuterie meats are on the rise.

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-To-Eat Charcuterie Products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert out of an abundance of caution due to concerns about Salmonella illnesses that may be associated with ready-to-eat (RTE) charcuterie meat products in Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler and Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta.

"Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses," the FSIS states." The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product."

Recalled Items Sold At Costco, Sam's Club In New York State

The recalled items were sold at Costco and Sam's Club.

"In the ongoing outbreak investigation, the state of Minnesota identified the outbreak strain from an unopened Busseto brand charcuterie sampler, which led to recall 01-2024 on January 3, 2024," the FSIS added.

47 Sick Including New York State Residents

At least 47 people across 22 states, including New York State have gotten sick since the CDC began tracking the outbreak earlier this month. 10 people are currently hospitalized.

"The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider," the FSIS added in its public health alert.

Important Sam's Club, Costco Recall Information

There are two products involved. Below is the key information regarding both products.

The products are no longer available for purchase at Costco and Sam's Club, according to health officials.

Do Not Eat Recalled Products

The FSIS is worried that some products may be in some customer's refrigerators.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states. "If you have those products you should throw them away and call your health care provider if you develop symptoms."

