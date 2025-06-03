Safety Warnings Issued For Hikers In New York State

New Yorkers are told to avoid several trails right now and take some precautions on other hikes across the state.

As the weather warms, more New Yorkers are planning to go on a hike. Before you go, the DEC issued a safety advisory and safety tips.

DEC Issues Hiking Advisory For New York

The DEC says its a smart idea to postpone high elevation activities due to unstable spring conditions.

"Recreationists are advised to prepare for thinner snowpack on trails, deteriorating and variable snow depth alongside and off-trail, poor quality ice, slippery trails, and high-water crossings," the DEC states.

Despite the weather warming, it's been unseasonably cold and that means some high elevation trails still have melting ice and snow.

Steep trails can pose a serious danger to hikers as snow and ice melt, the DEC warns.

“(The) DEC urges hikers to find alternate hiking locations in the region and encourages anyone heading out to plan ahead and follow best practices for a safe and enjoyable experience for all" DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton stated," Unstable weather conditions can present increased safety risks both for the public and emergency responders who may have to be deployed to help."

DEC Offers Safety Tips For All Hikers

Even when the weather fully warms, the DEC says hikers should follow these safety tips.

How To "Hike Smart" In New York State The New York State DEC issued the following tips so New Yorkers can "hike smart."

Watch Out If You're Planning In The Adirondacks

The DEC says it's very dangerous right now in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks.

The DEC says all should "avoid" trails above 2,500 feet in the Adirondacks, particularly high elevation trails in the High Peaks.

Until weather conditions stay warm, it's best all "postpone" high elevation hikes and explore "lower elevation trails close to home," officials say.

Hikers are also told to use "caution" on low elevation trails because they may encounter conditions such as ice, thick mud, flooded areas, and deep, slushy snow.

