New York Teen Linked To Shocking Ghost Gun Operation In Hudson Valley

What police found in a Hudson Valley teen's home terrified them.

Following a five-month investigation, officials announced the arrest of a 14-year-old.

Teen Arrested In Rockland County, New York

The long investigation was conducted by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force into an alleged "Ghost Gun assembly" in Rockland County. The Westchester County Police Department Narcotics Unit and Ramapo Police Department helped with the investigation.

Recently, a search warrant was executed at a home in Ramapo, New York, which determined a 14-year-old suspect owned a loaded 9 mm Ghost Gun, 9 mm ammunition, two 3D printers, filament, and several firearm components utilized for ghost gun assembly, officials say.

"Ghost guns are unserialized, untraceable firearms that are assembled by components purchased either as a kit or as separate pieces that can be manufactured or purchased. These firearms are fully functioning, untraceable weapons," the Rockland County DA's office told Hudson Valley Post.

Ramapo Teen Accused Of Creating Ghost Guns

The teen's name wasn't announced. Because of the teen's age, officials say the matter was referred to the Rockland County Probation Department.

“RCDAO will continue to vigorously investigate the possession and manufacture of ghost guns in Rockland County. These untraceable guns pose a constant threat to public safety due to their ease of access to minors and adults alike. The ability to bypass background checks undermines existing gun laws due to their undetectable nature. This investigation is ongoing," District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II, said.

