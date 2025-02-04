Residents Urged To “Destroy” Food Sold In New York State
Pet food sold in New York is being recalled, but officials warn humans can also get sick by just touching the contaminated food.
The FDA confirmed the recall of nearly 6,000 pounds of dog food.
Blue Ridge Beef Recall In New York
Blue Ridge Beef is recalling 5,700 pounds of their 2-pound Natural Mix.
The recalled products are packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores in eight states, including New York.
The other states are: Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Rhode Island.
The impacted products were sold in those states between Jan. 3, 2025, and Jan. 25.
Dog Food Sold In New York Many Be Contaminated With Salmonella
Blue Ridge Beef is recalling its 2 lb. log Natural Mix due to a contamination of Salmonella, the FDA reports.
Pets who contract salmonella may become lethargic or experience diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and more.
"Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian," the FDA states.
Humans At Risk
Humans who handle contaminated pet products are at risk as well. Especially if they didn't thoroughly washed their hands after touching the dog food.
According to the FDA:
Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.
Consumers Urged To Destroy Food
All who purchased the recalled dog food are told to "destroy the food" to make sure that children, pets and wildlife can't access it.
