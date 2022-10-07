Rescheduled Poughkeepsie Car Show Veterans Benefit This Weekend

MHA of Dutchess County's Vet2Vet program is funded by the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans' Peer Services Project with services that include support groups, social activities, assistance in finding housing and/or employment for homeless veterans, advocacy for benefits and much more: emotional support, educational information, referrals to useful services, information around support groups and social events, advocacy, and short-term care management.

A huge car show in Poughkeepsie to benefit local veterans being put on by the Vet2Vet program was scheduled for last Saturday, Oct 1 in Poughkeepsie but was postponed and moved to a new rain date.

Vet2Vet Car and Bike Show Fundraiser

The new date for the 1st Annual Vet2Vet Car and Bike Show is this Saturday, Oct. 8 from 12 pm-5 pm at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie. The event will be fun for the whole family with a bbq, music with a DJ, and raffles. The event is free, and registration for the car and bike show is $10. Sponsored by Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse, Lawless and Son's Hot Rods & Paint, Foreign Car Specialists, and MHA of Dutchess County's Vet2Vet Program.

Get more info on the Vet2Vet Car and Bike Show at the Facebook event page here. You can learn more about the Vet2Vet Program at the MHA of Dutchess County website.

Get out this weekend and support a great cause to help local veterans in our community.