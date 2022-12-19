Arrest of Cortlandt Man Closes Case on Multiple Putnam County Burglaries

A string of burglaries in the Putnam County area of the Hudson Valley doing back to October have finally been solved, with a recent arrest made.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Cortlandt Man Arrested For Multiple Counts of Burglary and Criminal Mischief

The New York State Newsroom has reported that New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks, with support from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, have made an arrest for multiple burglary counts in the area. An ongoing investigation dating back to October was initiated when a string of burglaries occurred in the Putnam County areas of Philipstown, Putnam Valley, and Cortlandt.

42-year-old Harold J. Mann Jr, of Cortlandt, was arrested on December 12th on the class C felony of four counts of Burglary in the 2nd degree, and Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree, which is categorized as a class A misdemeanor.

156001749 BlakeDavidTaylor loading...

Reports indicate that troopers responded to a Gallows Hill Road address in Cortland for an alleged burglary on December 12th, and with the assistance of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and a State Police K9, Mann was tracked down and arrested. The report also detailed that through further investigation, it was determined that Mann was responsible for multiple other burglaries in the area.

Mann was arraigned before the town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond or $400,000 partially secure bond.