Massive Great White Shark Swimming Towards New York

The largest male great white shark ever detected on Atlantic coast just emerged at a spot that many New Yorkers live or travel to.

The great white named "Contender" is 14-feet long and weighs 1,700 pounds.

Massive Great White Spotted Again

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

At the height and weight Contender holds the record for the largest male white shark documented by researchers in the Atlantic ocean.

Officials say the shark is moving north towards New England.

Contender recently triggered a tracking alert near North Carolina's Outer Banks.

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Marine research organization OCEARCH reported that the 30-year-old generated a "Z-ping" on July 10, meaning his fin briefly broke the ocean surface long enough to transmit a signal to satellites.

Massive Shark is Heading North

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

Contender was first tagged in January 2025 off the Florida-Georgia coast. It's since traveled over 7,000 miles north.

The 14-foot-long shark is expected to continue to travel as most great whites annually spend summers traveling up north, reaching places like New York State, Cape Cod and Canada.

No Apparent Threat To Humans

Despite it's massive size, and proximity to major summer vacation spots, scientists say Contender poses no current dangers to humans because its known to stay well offshore to hunt large fish and seals, posing no danger to beachgoers.

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