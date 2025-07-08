Massive Push To Bring Viral Band To Upstate New York

A Hudson Valley Emo Night is begging one of 2025’s hottest viral bands to crash their party. Fans are flooding Instagram trying to make it happen. Will it work?

The DNA Emo Night crew has a not-so "Dirty Little Secret," they are hoping the All-American Rejects "Swing, Swing" into their upcoming emo night at Angry Orchard.

Emo Night Turns Angry Orchard Into The Angsty Orchard

Angry Orchard Chuck Merrihew for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

DNA Emo Night hosts Emo nights across the Hudson Valley. Once a year, they take their party to the Angry Orchard Cider House in Walden, New York.

"Come scream your favorite Pop-Punk songs under the stars in the middle of the Angry Orchard Apple Orchard," DJ Bryan Junior wrote on Facebook to promote the event.

Angry Orchard Chuck Merrihew for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Organizers call it "the biggest Emo Night in Upstate New York."

Will The All-American Rejects Come To Orange County, New York?

Allstate Party at the Playoff Hosted by ESPN & College Football Playoff Getty Images for ESPN loading...

The All-American Rejects are somehow one of 2025’s hottest bands, and it’s not because of a new album.

The early-2000s rockers, best known for hits like Swing, Swing and Gives You Hell, are going viral in 2025 for showing up at house parties and performing house-party concerts across the country.

No venues. No tickets. The band’s been showing up at house parties organized through cryptic online clues and last-minute invites. Videos of the band performing in cramped basements and backyards are racking up millions of views.

Push To Get All American Rejects To Play At Angry Orchard

Savannah Bananas v The Firefighters Getty Images loading...

I've attended a number of DNA Emo Nights in Newburgh. The DJ and crowd love to sing-along to hit songs from the All-American Rejects. I've always felt the band was very underrated, which is why I'm loving their 2025 glow-up.

DNA Emo Night has been flooding its Instagram trying to get the band to come play at Angry Orchard on Friday, July 18th.

"What would it take for the @therejects to crash DNA EMO NIGHT at ANGRY ORCHARD on July 18th?! Let’s find out!!! Everyone tag them! " DNA Emo Night wrote on Instagram.

The post asked fans to tag the All-American Rejects. As of this writing, over 100 have commented.

Emo wasn’t just a phase, and if the All-American Rejects "Move Along" to Angry Orchard, don’t be shocked when the Hudson Valley feels on "Top of the World." And no, that’s not some "Dirty Little Secret."

