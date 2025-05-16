Private New York Island Costs Less Than Most Houses

A private island in Upstate New York is on the market, and it’s going for less than many homes.

Debbie Cobb recently took to Facebook to share news about a private island that's for sale for about the price of a home.

Island For Sale In Upstate New York

This island in Lake Bonaparte, New York, can be yours for just $650,000. According to Houzeo, the median home price in New York State is $577,100. Zillow reports the median home price in the Empire State is about half a million dollars. Both numbers are slightly less than the national median home price of $418,489.

The island for sale in Lewis County, New York, is called Rock Island, it's known to locals as Beer Island. The sale eosm with "power and 3 camps" and access to a camp on the mainland, according to Cobb.

Check out photos of this private Upstate New York island below:

What To Do If Interested?

If you're interested, you can call Debbie at 315-836-7039 or Dave at 315-286-5222. Debbie says leave a message and she or Dave will get back to you as soon as possible.

Island For Sale : Rock Island ( known to the locals as Beer Island),Lake Bonaparte NY, by Owner $650.000 Comes with... Posted by Debbie Cobb on Sunday, April 6, 2025

"Serious inquiries only, please," Debbie wrote on Facebook.

You can also DM Debbie on Facebook if interested.

