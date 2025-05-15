The Hidden Reason Jeter’s Castle Didn’t Sell In New York

Derek Jeter’s Hudson Valley castle was listed for over 14 million and sat unsold for six years. A local tells Hudson Valley Post why it didn’t sell, and what the real problem was.

Yankee legend Derek Jeter listed his Orange County mansion in early 2018 for $14.75 million.

Derek Jeter Lists Stunning Greenwood Lake Mansion

Diane S Mitchell/Wright Bros Real Estate Inc. via Zillow

Jeter's stunning home in Greenwood Lake is known as "the castle." However, the extraordinary home owned by the baseball hall of famer sat on the market for six years before it was finally sold for a fraction of the original listing price.

Hudson Valley Post learned why the home likely sat on the market for so long. But first, lets look inside and outside Jeter's Hudson Valley "Caste."

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter Sold Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

Price Lowered In 2021.

Diane S Mitchell/Wright Bros Real Estate Inc. via Zillow

In 2021, Jeter dropped the price from $14.75 million to $12.75 million.

That didn't help.

So Jeter lowered the price again, this time to around $6.5 million. Still, no one would purchase the property.

Without a buyer, the home headed to auction in 2024.

In June of 2024, Jeter finally sold his Greenwood Lake estate for $6.3 million, over $8 million less than the original listing price.

Why Did Jeter's Castle Sit On Market For So Long?

Google

A source who lives near Jeter's castle tells Hudson Valley Post the home likely lasted on the market for so long because it's not as secluded as the photos in the listing let on.

The home has neighbors on each side and while the home is right on the water, it's located next to the the Greenwood Lake Marina.

According to Google Maps, the home is 0.2 miles from the Greenwood Lake Marina.

The marina is the largest on the lake and provides state-of-the-art docks, picnic areas, restrooms, and other facilities.

Boats come in and out of the marina all day. Photos of the lising didn't show this, but the Greenwood Lake resident tells us everyone touring the "Castle" would quickly learn this.

Google

The marina is considered a premier destination for boaters and has been a stable on the lake for over 30 years.

The source adds another likely reason for the home lasting on the market for so long is because the original price of $14.75 million is "way too expensive for Greenwood Lake."

