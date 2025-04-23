President Trump Coming To Iconic Part Of Hudson Valley—Following Biden

President Donald Trump confirmed plans to return to the Hudson Valley.

Trump will be in Orange County, New York, next week.

President Trump Coming To West Point

President Trump Speaks At West Point Graduation Ceremony

President Trump confirmed plans to speak to graduates at West Point and at the University of Alabama in May.

Trump confirmed the news in a Truth Social post.

"I have agreed to do the Commencement Address at two really GREAT places, the University of Alabama and, WEST POINT. Stay tuned for times and dates!!!," Trump wrote.

West Point's graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 24, while the University of Alabama has ceremonies scheduled for May 3 and 4.

Trump Spoke At West Point In 2020

Photo Credit: Scott Snell/SDS Imagery

Trump delivered the commencement address for the West Point Military Academy's graduation ceremony in June 2020.

"Few words in the English language and few places in history have commanded as much awe and admiration as West Point," Trump told graduates.

Over 1,100 graduating cadets were seated eight feet apart during the socially-distanced graduation.

President Joe Biden Spoke To West Point Graduates In 2024

President Biden Speaks At West Point Commencement

Trump will follow former President Joe Biden, who delivered the commencement address to West Point cadets in 2024.

Last May, Biden spoke to the 1,036 graduates of the class of 2024. He told cadets they must prepare for threats like never before.

