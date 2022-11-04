In late October, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office asked for the Hudson Valley's assistance regarding the whereabouts of a 25-year-old local man who was wanted for disseminating indecent material to minors, and criminal contempt.

25-Year-Old Hayez D. Prelich Arrested Following Investigation Into Porn Dissemination in Hudson Valley

As previously reported, Hayez D. Prelich, of Pine Plains has an 'extensive history of communicating with underage females and sending obscene material,' according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office. He was charged earlier this year with a felony, disseminating indecent material to minors, but failed to appear for his scheduled court appearances.

As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On November 2nd, Prelich was located in New York City, arrested, extradited back to Dutchess County, and now charged with the felony of bail jumping, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal contempt.

It is alleged that the 25-year-old Pine Plains man was sending indecent images to minors using social media.

Prelich was arraigned in the Town of Pine Plains Court, and subsequently remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash/$40,000 bond/$100,000 partially secured bond.

Prelich Had A History of Reaching Out To Young Girls in Dutchess & Ulster In a previous press release from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, it was said that Prelich typically reaches out to young girls in Dutchess and Ulster counties. His arrest in February came following the allegations that he was sending indecent material which was classified to be of pornographic nature, to two minors under the age of 16. During the February arrest, he was also arraigned in the Town of Pine Plains Court and released on his own recognizance. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with any additional information about this case, or with knowledge of any similar incidents that involve Prelich, to place contact Detective Sistarenik at 845-486-3820, or utilize the tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

