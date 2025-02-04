Potential Headaches: New Area Code Coming To New York State

A new area code is coming to New York State.

Last week, the New York State Public Service Commission approved the petition by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator to create a new area code.

New Area Code Coming For parts Of New York State

In 2022, the New York State Public Service Commission approved overlay as relief in the 516, 845 and 716 area codes. Only new numbers received the new area codes.

The reason for the new area codes, with a growing population, 7-digit phone numbers were running out.

That's now happening in parts of New York City

New Area Code For New York City, Surrounding Areas

New York City is getting a new area code. The new area code will be used in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and part of Upper Manhattan.

“There is a clear need for more telephone numbers as a result of economic growth and activity in the New York City metro areas, therefore, an additional area code is required,” said Commission Chair Rory M. Christian. “The new area code overlay will be able to address the expansion of telecommunication services which serves this region and to support future demand.”

Officials say new area codes will provide "relief" for the 347, 718, 917 and 929 area codes, which serve the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and the Marble Hill sections of the New York City metropolitan area.

Officials say they are running out of numbers using the current area codes servicing those areas.

New Area Codes For Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, New York City

If you currently have a 347, 718, 917, and 929 area code, you won't have to change the number. The new area code will apply to new numbers.

"Demand for new phone numbers is driven largely by the phenomenal growth of new technology that requires an individual phone number, such as cell phones and tablets, and it is seen as a sign of economic growth in a particular region," the New York State Public Service Commission told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

The new three-digit is expected to be announced in the near future.

