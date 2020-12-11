Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Restaurant Closes

Due to COVID-19, a popular Hudson Valley bar/restaurant is saying goodbye, for now.

On Thursday, the owners of Dutch Ale House in Saugerties announced the gastropub will close down next week and will remain closed until the Spring.

"We can’t thank you enough for your generous support since March. We have certainly faced unprecedented challenges and we have all muddled through these tough times. Unfortunately, we still have a rough road ahead, and with that and everyone's safety in mind, we have decided to temporarily close the Dutch starting next week until Spring. We hope to see everyone again when we reopen, and we look forward to bringing you more wonderful outdoor dining, and the food you love plus some new favorites," the owners wrote on Facebook. "We thank you for sharing your best moments, happy and sad tears, nights of dancing to live music, engagements and birthdays, and your everyday Friday nights with a burger and beer to end your week."

An official reopening date wasn't posted.

Last month the gastropub was briefly closed for cleaning and testing after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.