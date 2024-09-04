Police Searching Again For Missing Teen In Upstate New York
An Upstate New York family is frantically searching for the daughter, again.
New York State Police took to Facebook to ask for help in finding a missing girl.
16-Year-Old Reported Missing In in Franklin County, New York
New York State Police in Troop B, Malone are searching for 16-year-old Gianna L. Thomas who was reported missing out of Constable, New York.
State Police took to Facebook hoping for help over the weekend, but the 16-year-old was last seen nearly two weeks ago.
She left her home on County Route 20, in the town of Constable on, Saturday, August 24, 2024, with an unknown clothing description and travel direction, but she has ties to the Massena, New York area.
Gianna is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 117 pounds, and has brown hair, and brown eyes, police say.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police at 518-483-5000. Police ask that you don't share any tips about Gianna's whereabouts on Facebook.
Gone Missing In The Past
Police confirmed Gianna has gone missing in the past.
"We would like to thank everyone for help in locating her in the past incidents," New York State Police stated.
Hudson Valley Residents Helping
The "Dutchess County Scanner feed" Facebook page shared New York State Police's post in hopes residents from the Hudson Valley would share and search for the missing child.
The post has over 230 shares and 20 comments.
Many other New York children remain missing.
