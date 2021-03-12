Police: Lower Hudson Valley Man Stabs 2-Month-Old Puppy in Neck

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a two-month-old service dog in the neck with a large knife. The puppy is expected to survive.

On Thursday, the Spring Valley Police Department reported the arrest of a Rockland County man for allegedly stabbing a two-month-old service dog in the neck.

Steve Salomon, 32, of Nanuet was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal possession of a weapon, both of which are felonies.

On March 6, the Spring Valley Police Department investigated a complaint of a man who allegedly stabbed a resident's two-month-old service dog in the neck with a large kitchen knife at the Gesner Gardens Apartment Complex.

The suspect who knew the unnamed puppy’s owner fled the scene after stabbing the two-month-old service dog, police say.

The puppy was quickly transported to a local animal hospital by its owner where it received numerous stitches to close the wound. The puppy is expected to survive the attack, according to the Spring Valley Police Department.

Salomon was identified by police as the suspect following a police investigation. Police didn't release how the investigation led to Salmon's arrest or a possible motive.

Salomon was already incarcerated at the Rockland County Jail by the time he was charged due to other very recent unrelated criminal matters, police say.

