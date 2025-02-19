Police Issue 50,000 Tickets In New York During “Super” Crackdown

Police across New York State were out in full force.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is releasing the details of the Super Bowl crackdown in New York State.

50,000 Tickets Issued By Police Across New York

New York Governor Hochul Makes Announcement On Congestion Pricing Plan Getty Images loading...

Police were out in New York State with sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers. Authorities also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“New York has zero tolerance for impaired or reckless drivers who put themselves and others sharing the road in danger," Hochul stated. “I thank our law enforcement officers for their vigilance in removing these individuals from our roadways.”

In total, between Monday, February 3, 2025 through Sunday, February 9, law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued 49,948 tickets for various vehicle and traffic law violations.

Over 1,000 Ticketed For Impaired Driving

Police issued over 8,000 speeding tickets and caught over 1,000 impaired drivers. Below is a breakdown of the total tickets that were issued.

Gov. Office Gov. Office loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"The results of this campaign show the need for these enforcement campaigns that encourage safe celebrations. Making the right decision is an easy decision. Plan for a sober ride home. It’s not worth the risk of an arrest, injury or death," Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Canva Canva loading...

During the 2024 Super Bowl weekend campaign, law enforcement officers arrested 262 people for impaired driving and issued 8,388 total tickets.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Keep Reading: