Police: Dutchess County Man Choked Child

*UPDATE: Charges of Forcible Touching, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Obstruction of Breathing have all been dismissed by the Wappinger Town Court. Subject paid fine for Disorderly Conduct.

A Dutchess County man is accused of choking a child.

On Thursday, New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks arrested a 20-year-old male resident of Wappingers Falls for endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors.

An investigation indicated that the man choked the victim who is under the age of 17 during a domestic dispute, police say. Police didn't release an age, but classified the victim as a child.

The 20-year-old was arraigned before the Village of Wappingers Falls Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

