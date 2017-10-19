Police: Dutchess County Man Choked Child
*UPDATE: Charges of Forcible Touching, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Obstruction of Breathing have all been dismissed by the Wappinger Town Court. Subject paid fine for Disorderly Conduct.
A Dutchess County man is accused of choking a child.
On Thursday, New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks arrested a 20-year-old male resident of Wappingers Falls for endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors.
An investigation indicated that the man choked the victim who is under the age of 17 during a domestic dispute, police say. Police didn't release an age, but classified the victim as a child.
The 20-year-old was arraigned before the Village of Wappingers Falls Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.
