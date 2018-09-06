Dutchess County Man Arrested for Unwanted Sexual Contact

A Dutchess County man is accused of sexually touching a woman.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks announced the arrest of 21-year-old Nicholas A. Perrone of Wappinger Falls. An investigation revealed that Perrone had unwanted sexual contact with a female victim, police say.

Last Monday, Perrone was charged with forcible touching. He was arraigned in town of Wappinger Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $3,000 cash bail or $6,000 bond. His next appearance is scheduled for September 12 at the town of Wappinger Court.