PD: New York Criminal Kills Hudson Valley Educator, Daughter
A Hudson Valley educator and her daughter are dead in a "horrific double-homicide." The suspect allegedly committed a violent crime in Dutchess County days before the two were killed.
On Wednesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Yonkers resident 27-year-old Luis G, Ramos of Yonkers was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing a mother and daughter in or around their Shipman Avenue home in Yonkers.
Ramos was charged on Tuesday with two counts of murder in the second degree, a felony.
Between October 29, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m. and November 1, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., Ramos, who was known to the victims, fatally stabbed 38-year-old Trisha Miller and 70-year-old Isabella Triano, according to the felony complaint.
On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., Yonkers Police discovered the victims in their home after responding to the residence for a welfare check.
Police allege Ramos fatally stabbed 38-year-old Trisha Miller and 70-year-old Isabella Triano
Police did not detail how Ramos knows the victims. Triano was also an employee of the Yonkers Public Schools system and worked at Saunders Trades & Technical High School, police say.
On Thursday during press conference authorities confirmed Ramos wasn't released after being accused of a violent crime in Dutchess County due to New York's bail reform.
Last Tuesday around 4:10 a.m., Troopers responded to the Taconic State Parkway northbound at mile marker 48 in the town of Lagrange for a report of a vehicle engulfed in flames.
Ramos is accused of setting the car on fire. Ramos was released on his own recognizance
After the alleged double-homicide Ramos allegedly fled to Arizona. The FBI Phoenix Desert Hawk Fugitive Task Force arrested Ramos on November 2, 2021, in Salome, Arizona, after a remarkable collaboration between the Yonkers Police Department, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, officials say.
